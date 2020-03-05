Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
14:00
St. Leonard's Church
Penwortham
Derek Tattersall Notice
TATTERSALL Derek Passed away at home on
26th February 2020,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Phyllis, loving dad of Julie, Pauline, Lynda and Sara. Dear father-in-law of Steve, Pete, Paul and Trev, devoted grandad and great-grandad. Brother of John (Australia)
and a much loved uncle.
Funeral Service will take place
at St. Leonard's Church, Penwortham on Thursday
12th March 2020 at 2.00pm followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, may go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel- 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020
