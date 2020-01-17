|
SMITH On 15th January 2020.
Peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice
Derick
Aged 76 Years
The beloved husband and
best friend of Sue,
dearly loved dad of Paul & Chris,
loving grandad of Ben,
dear brother to Ray &
brother in law to Edna.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 31st January 2020
at 9.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020