BUCKLAND Derrick Formerly of Leyland. Passed away on
2nd September 2020 after a short illness bravely borne.

A much loved husband of Jean, father of Ian and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all his family. A private family funeral will be taking place on Monday 14th September. Donations in Derrick's memory are being received for Clic Sargent and may be sent to
C V Gower Funeral Directors,
The Square, Winscombe, BS25 1BS, tel: 01934 842945.
Donations and tributes may also be made at www.derrickbuckland.muchloved.com.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 8, 2020
