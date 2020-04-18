|
|
|
DIXON Diana Aged 85 years.
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 1st April.
Loving and devoted wife to Ol, loving mum to Ann and Peter, mother in law to Karen and Andy, much loved nan and great nan.
"She will always be in our hearts"
The funeral service was held at Preston Crematorium on 9th April. Donations if so desired to Ward 21 Stroke Unit, Royal Preston Hospital c/o Martin's Funeral Directors, 186-188 Tulketh Brow, Ashton on Ribble, Preston.
A celebration for Diana's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 18, 2020