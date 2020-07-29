|
|
|
SALISBURY (née Lawrenson)
Diane Unexpectedly but peacefully
at Lancaster Royal Infirmary
on 19th July, aged 55 years.
The beloved daughter of Ken
and Betty Lawrenson, also a
very dear sister, aunt and friend.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August at 11:30am. However, the service will be streamed live on William Houghton Funeral Directors Facebook page.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
'Cancer Research U.K' c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 29, 2020