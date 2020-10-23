|
|
|
BREWER Peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday 18th October 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dick
Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
Dick's funeral service is to be held at St Eadmer's Church, Bleasdale followed by an interment in the Churchyard on
Wednesday 28th October
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Dick directly
to Marie Curie and
St Eadmer's Church.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
PR3 1YB
Tel 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020