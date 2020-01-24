Home

Dilys Davies Notice
DAVIES Dr. Dilys Katharine Davies, M.B., B.S., Peacefully on 17th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Dearest wife of the late
Dr. Tudor Davies and much loved mother of Gareth and Rowan
and devoted grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral at Preston Crematorium, on Saturday, 1st February
at 12 noon.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to 'Galloway's Society for the Blind' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
