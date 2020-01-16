|
|
|
ANTROBUS Peacefully in hospital
on 9th January 2020
Donald
Aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Joan,
beloved father of Tim and Nicholas. Loving grandad to
Daniel, Ben, Noah and Flynn.
Much loved father in law to Lyndsey and Rhian.
Funeral service will be held on Monday 27th January 2020 at 3.30pm at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5UR.
01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020