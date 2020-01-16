Home

Redscar Funeral Home Ltd
110 Longridge Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 6RL
01772 796669
Donna Davies Notice
DAVIES Donna Aged 80 years,
who died after short illness,
26th December 2019
at Royal Preston Hospital.

The dear Mother of Mik, Paul, Karen, Annette and the late Gina,
all the grandchildren and
great grandchildren,
family and friends.
We shall never forget your wise words and support that you
gave unfailingly to all
those around you,
we shall miss you always.

The funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to Carol M Bibby
at Redscar Funeral Home
Tel Preston 01772 796669
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
