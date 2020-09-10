Home

BENNETT (nee Bibby)
Doreen On 1st September 2020
at her home, aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved Mum of Steven and Stuart and Grandma to
Tom and Charlie.
A private funeral service will take place at St James The Great Church, Wrightington, on
Friday 18th September at 11.00am, followed by the committal
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St James The Great Wrightington. We have established a tribute page at https://doreen-bennett-1939-2020.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funerals, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020
