Davis Doreen Peacefully at home with family at Filberts Close Fulwood Preston.
Doreen, aged 84.
Loving Wife of John and much loved Mum of Bob, Trev, Don, Carol, Ang and Ken. Also a loved Sister in Law to Ann and family. An adored Grandma of 19 grandchildren,
30 great grandchildren and
3 great-great grandchildren.
A small private Family Cremation will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday
19th August 2020 at 1.45pm
Due to the current virus we must keep strictly to their guidelines for attending numbers, but we will all get together when this is all over and drink a toast to Mum.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
St Catharine's Hospice
c/o Browns Funeral Care, Woodplumpton Rd, PR2 2LQ
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 11, 2020
