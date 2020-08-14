Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Doreen Eddleston Notice
EDDLESTON Peacefully, on 12th August 2020,
in St. Catherine's Hospice,
DOREEN
(Retired Community Midwife)
The dearly beloved wife of Bill, loving mother of
Ann Marie and James,
dear mother-in-law to Jen, devoted grandma to
Tom, Sophie and Olivia,
dear sister to
Dorothy, Sheila and Tom
and a good friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place at St. Anne's Parish Church, Woodplumpton, on
Friday 21st August, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
