Eddleston Doreen Bill and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and generous donations to St Catherine's Hospice.
We would also like to thank the
Macmillan nurses, the district nurses
and St Catherines nurses for their care and kindness to Doreen and family.
Thanks to Canon Ron Greennall for the lovely church service and to
Martin Wooton and staff of
Martin's The funeral Directors
for their professional care
and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020