GREEN On August 23rd 2020 in
Longton Nursing Home, Longton, suddenly after a short illness
DOREEN
Aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Ray (deceased), beloved Mum of Mandy and devoted Gran
to Imogen. Also a dear Sister
to Colin, special Aunty to Jill,
Great Aunty and
Great Great Aunty.
"At Rest"
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 2nd September at God's Acre Chapel, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, prior to Burial in The Woodland Burial Ground.
Enquiries to G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2020