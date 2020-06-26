|
|
|
LEMMON (née Hartley)
Doreen May Peacefully at The Beeches Care Home on 17th June 2020,
Doreen,
aged 96 years.
The loving and much loved wife of the late Thomas, cherished mum of Tom and the late Susan, a proud and devoted grandma of Sarah, Paul, Mark and Emma.
A private graveside service is to be held at St Andrew's Churchyard, Leyland on Monday 29th June
at 11.00am.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane,
Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020