MORRIS Doreen Barbara Died Friday 31st January
with family by her side.
Devoted wife to the late Terry, loving mother to Paul and Loraine,
mother in law to Louise and John and grandma to Ben, Jess, Josh,
Sian and Ella also great grandmother to Claudia.
The funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 3.15pm.
Donations if so desired to 'Dementia UK' via the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 8, 2020