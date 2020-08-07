|
|
|
Rostron Peacefully at Banksfield nursing home on 29th July 2020
Aged 93 years.
Doreen
Loving and much loved wife
of the late Arthur,
Devoted mother of Andrew,
Colin, Maureen, Alan and Simon.
Much Loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Doreen to the Alzheimer's society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020