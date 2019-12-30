Home

SUMNER Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on 20th December 2019
aged 83 years.

Beloved wife of Ted, dearly loved mum of Stephen, Pauline, Barbara, Martin, Peter, Edmund (deceased) and David, loving grandma and great grandma.

Will be loved and remembered always

Funeral service at Preston Crematorium on Monday the
6th January 2020 at 10.45am.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Heartbeat c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 30, 2019
