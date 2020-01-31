|
|
|
Corser ( nee Sampson)
Doris Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family
on Sunday 26th January,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, loving mum of Pamela, Natalie and Julie, dear mother in law of David, nanna of Victoria, Charlie and Peter and granny to Molly,
Grace, Henry and Alfie.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary The Virgin, Goosnargh on Thursday 6th February
at 12.45pm prior to a
private family committal at
Preston Crematorium.
A touch of colour in your attire would be much appreciated.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to ' Marie Curie' or 'Trinity Hospice'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020