Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Doris Davies Notice
Davies (née Blundell)
Doris Passed away peacefully in hospital on February 22nd 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Jim (deceased), loving mum of Frank, Linda and Gary, a dear mother-in-law of Karene, a very special grandma and great grandma.
Re-united
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The R.S.P.C.A. c/o Funeral Director.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
Tel 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020
