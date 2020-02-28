|
|
|
Davies (née Blundell)
Doris Passed away peacefully in hospital on February 22nd 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Jim (deceased), loving mum of Frank, Linda and Gary, a dear mother-in-law of Karene, a very special grandma and great grandma.
Re-united
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The R.S.P.C.A. c/o Funeral Director.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
Tel 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020