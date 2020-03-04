Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
15:00
West Lancashire Crematorium
Doris Forshaw Notice
FORSHAW On the 27th February 2020 peacefully at Croston Park Nursing Home, after a long illness
Doris
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late John (Jack), dearly loved mother of Gillian, loving mother-in-law of Gary and devoted grandma of Elle.
Funeral Service will be held at West Lancashire Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020
