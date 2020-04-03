Home

Tompkins Doris May Peacefully on March 28th 2020,
aged 91 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late Frederick Owen, loving mother of Carole, Linda & Janet, sister of Roy, beloved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Private family funeral service at Preston Crematorium on the
6th April 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or the Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020
