APPLEBY Dorothy Jean Peacefully in hospital on
25th October 2020 aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of David, dearly loved mum of Janet, Stewart and Ian,
and a loving grandmother to 10
and great grandmother to 3.
Private family funeral at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 5th November.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020
