CARTER DOROTHY
(Nee Hornby) Died peacefully at home on Thursday 23rd July.
Dearly loved wife
of David (deceased),
much loved sister
of Joan (deceased)
and Frank,
also loving aunt to Andrew, Marcus, Stuart and Vargo.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St. John the Baptist, Broughton on
Thursday 13th August at 1.00pm followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Donations if so desired may be made to 'S.M.I.L.E. Preston'
via the Funeral Director.
Please note for people that are attending the service, face coverings must be worn inside the church and crematorium also current social distancing measures must be adhered to.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020