Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Dorothy Crabtree

Dorothy Crabtree Notice
CRABTREE (née Southworth)
Dorothy Mary Beatrice Passed away on
August 24th 2020
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of
Jeffery (deceased),
loving mother of Arthur,
Grahame, Ian and Lois,
dear mother-in-law of
Martina, Elaine and Carole,
and a much loved grandma
and great-grandma.
A private family funeral
service will be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday September 11th at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020
