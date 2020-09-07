|
|
|
CRABTREE (née Southworth)
Dorothy Mary Beatrice Passed away on
August 24th 2020
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of
Jeffery (deceased),
loving mother of Arthur,
Grahame, Ian and Lois,
dear mother-in-law of
Martina, Elaine and Carole,
and a much loved grandma
and great-grandma.
A private family funeral
service will be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday September 11th at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020