ECCLES (nee Matfield)
(formerly Addison)
Dorothy Peacefully in
Sherwood Court Nursing Home
on Thursday 20th August,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim Eccles and Arthur Addison,
loving mum of Barb, Art and Ken and a dearly loved mother in law, granny and great granny.
The funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September
at 11.30am.
Please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020