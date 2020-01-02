|
|
|
ELLIS (nee Swarbrick)
DOROTHY
'DOT' Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on Christmas day, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mum of Valerie and Keith, mother in law of Bob, the proud nannie of Anthony and Andrew and the adoring great nannie to Madison, Abigail and her forthcoming great grandchild.
The funeral service will take place at Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence on Monday 13th January at 11.15am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020