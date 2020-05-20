Home

Dorothy Morgan Notice
MORGAN Peacefully in Dovehaven Lodge,
on 12th May 2020
DOROTHY
Aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Dave, dearly loved mother of Russ, Julie and Jackie and a sadly missed sister, grandmother and little nana.
A private family funeral will be held on Thursday 21 st May.
Her family and friends will be celebrating her life at a later date.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to 'Dementia U.K.'
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020
