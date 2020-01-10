|
|
|
PARKER
Dorothy Jean
(Nee Cowley)
Died peacefully on 28th December 2019,aged 89 years.
Loving Wife of William (deceased). Much loved Mum of Mark, Stephen (deceased) and Dorothy-Elizabeth. Much loved Grandma of Alex and Charlotte and dear Mum-in-Law of Christopher and Alison.
There is no death when you live in the hearts of those you've left behind.
Funeral service to be held at St Andrews and Blessed George Haydock Church, Hoyles Lane, Cottam on Tuesday 14th January at 11.00am. Interment to follow at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeral Directors, Lytham St Annes.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020