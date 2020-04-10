Home

Dorothy Rimmer

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Rimmer Notice
RIMMER Dorothy Aged 84 years.
Passed away peacefully on the
6th April 2020 in Chorley Hospital.
Beloved wife of
the late Roy Rimmer.
Dearly loved Mum of
Janice, Carol and Paul.
Loving Nanna and Great Nanna.
Private Funeral Service at
St Michaels Church in Hoole on Wednesday 15th April 2020.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at a later date when friends and family can attend.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 10, 2020
