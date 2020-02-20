|
|
|
TYRER Dorothy Mary Passed away peacefully
on the 17th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late James (Jim) and loving mother of Lesley (deceased),
Allan and Colin.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Thursday 27th February 2020
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020