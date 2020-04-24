|
|
|
Waite Dorothy Passed away peacefully in
Cornmill Nursing Home
on 14th April 2020 aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late George.
"A golden heart stopped beating,
Two smiling eyes at rest,
God broke our hearts
to prove to us,
He only takes the best"
A Private Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Dorothy directly to North West Air Ambulance or Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
PR3 1YB Tel: 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020