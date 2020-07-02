Home

WILKINSON Dorothy It is with profound sadness
that we announce the passing of Dorothy Wilkinson who died peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 28th of June, 2020,
aged 88 years.
Widow of James Henry (Harry) Wilkinson, Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother to Andrew, Joanne, Michael and Phillip,
a beloved grandmother to James, Niomi, Andrew, Nicol, Emma,
a great grandmother and a friend to all whose lives she touched.
A private graveside funeral service will take place at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9AA,
on the 6th July 2020 at 1pm.
Any flower donations to be sent to Voyage Funeral Directors,
56 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2020
