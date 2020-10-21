|
|
|
Donaldson Dougal James (18.06.30)
Passed away peacefully on the
12th October 2020 at Chorley Hospital following a short illness.
Dougal ( AKA Big Sonny) was known and loved throughout the West Indian community of Preston and was a wonderful husband to Sheila, Father to Corrine (deceased), Judith Pamela, Diane and Desmond- Grandfather and great grandfather.
We had no time to get used to the fact that you would no longer be with us Dad, but are happy
you are at Peace.
You were loved beyond measure.
RIP Forever secure in the love your family held for you.
Burial to take place on the
22nd October 2020 at
St Mary Magdalene Church at 11.00 and then at Preston New Cemetery at 12.00.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2020