|
|
|
CORBRIDGE Beryl, Jonathan and
Chris would like to thank all
relatives and friends for the many cards and messages of sympathy and support following the
death of Eddie.
Thank you also to the staff at Walton House Nursing Home
for their care of Eddie for the
last ten years and for their
tribute to him on his final journey.
To the Rev Pat Belshaw for a moving and memorable
funeral service and Ian and
Wendy Wilde for their
professional services,
our sincere thanks.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020