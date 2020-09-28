|
CORNWALL Eddie After a short illness, peacefully at home on Saturday 19th September 2020, aged 77 years.
Dear Husband of Sheila.
Much loved Dad of Kim and Gary.
Dear Father-in-law of Steve and Karen. A Loving Grandad of Gary, Gemma, Luke and Liam.
Great- Grandad, dear Brother-in-law, and much loved Uncle.
Eddie will be sadly missed
by his family, friends
and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Joseph's Church, Ribbleton on Friday 2nd October at 11.00am, followed by interment at Our Lady & St. Michael, Alston Lane Church. In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Mr. Cornwall are gratefully being received in favour of Lancashire
Teaching Hospitals (NHS)
Enquiries to: Browns Funeralcare, 54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 28, 2020