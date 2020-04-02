Home

HUBER Edith 24th March 2020.
Aged 89 years.

Much loved wife of Arthur (deceased), loving mother, grandma and great-grandma.

Passed away in
Royal Preston Hospital.
Special thanks to all the staff on Ward 16 for their kind care
and attention.

RIP Mum, you will remain
in our hearts forever. X

Graveside funeral service to take place on Friday 3rd April 2020 at Croston St. Michael Church
at 3.30pm.
Only immediate family to attend.

Further enquiries to
David Wilkinson
Independent Funeral Directors,
311 Hesketh Lane,
Tarleton, PR4 6RJ.
Telephone: 01772 811165.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 2, 2020
