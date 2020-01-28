|
|
|
MILLER Passed away peacefully at
Chorley Hospital on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
surrounded by her family.
EDITH
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved sister of Margaret,
caring Aunt to Mark,
loved cousin of Gladys,
dear friend to John and
many others.
Dearly loved and missed always
Funeral service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 7th February 2020
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
may go to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020