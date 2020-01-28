Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Miller

Notice Condolences

Edith Miller Notice
MILLER Passed away peacefully at
Chorley Hospital on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
surrounded by her family.
EDITH
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved sister of Margaret,
caring Aunt to Mark,
loved cousin of Gladys,
dear friend to John and
many others.
Dearly loved and missed always
Funeral service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 7th February 2020
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
may go to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -