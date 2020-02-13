|
|
|
GABBOTT Edna Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
8th February 2020,
aged 90 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mum of Linda and Audrey, dear mother-in-law of Harry and Dave and a loving grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 17th February
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020