Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Gabbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Gabbott

Notice Condolences

Edna Gabbott Notice
GABBOTT Edna Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
8th February 2020,
aged 90 years.

The dearly beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mum of Linda and Audrey, dear mother-in-law of Harry and Dave and a loving grandma and great grandma.

Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 17th February
at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to
H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -