Edna Hardy Notice
HARDY Edna
née Saunders Died peacefully on 27th July 2020 at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 95 years.

The beloved wife of the
late Donald Hardy.
Devoted sister of the late William (Our Bill). Loving mum of Malcolm, Christine and Margaret.
Much respected mother in law of Janice, Peter and Philip.
Caring nana and friend of
Andrew, Emma, Stuart,
Debbie, Ellie and Philip.
Loving great nana to her many great grandchildren. Also, a much loved friend to her extended family.

Mothers give you life and we thank you for ours, love Malcolm, Christine and Margaret.

A private family service will take place followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Edna can be made to Alzheimer's Research UK via the funeral director.

Simply Funerals, 219 Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston, PR2 3TY.
Tel: (01772) 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020
