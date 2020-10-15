|
|
|
MARTIN Edna Florence Sadly passed away on
Monday 12th October 2020,
aged 99 years,
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, peacefully in the arms
of her granddaughter Lynne.
The dearly loved mother of Peter and Jackie, loving mama to Ian and Christine, Lynne and Simon, and devoted great mama to Matthew, Daniel, Sophie and Katie.
Edna will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends, far and wide.
Funeral Service at the
Parish Church of Holy Trinity, Freckleton on Thursday
22nd October at 2.00 p.m. before interment at St. Paul's Church, Warton. Due to current restrictions, the service
is by invitation only.
Those unable to attend the service may wish to pay their respects outside Holy Trinity Church,
subject to social distancing etc.
Family flowers only.
Any donations please, c/o
the funeral director to
Freckleton Lodge Care Home,
where her last six months were filled with joy and laughter. Arrangements:
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road,
Freckleton,
Preston,
PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2020