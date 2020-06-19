|
|
|
ELSTON Edward Albert
'Ted' After a long illness, Ted
passed away peacefully on
14th June 2020, aged 83 years.
Much loved Husband of Dorothy and Dad of Janet and Joanne.
Dear Father-in-law of Colin
and Lee, loving Grandad of
Hannah, Daniel, Jack and Katy.
Ted will be sadly missed
by his family, friends and
all who knew him.
Funeral service and
interment to take place
at Hill Road Cemetery,
Penwortham, on
Wednesday 24th June at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Elston are gratefully being received in favour of Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020