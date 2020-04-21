|
|
|
Jackson On 13 April 2020
EDWARD
'Ted'
Aged 88 years
also
On 15 April 2020
MINNIE
Aged 96 years
Beloved husband and wife
for 55 years
loving parents to Richard & Jenny
caring grandparents to
Joe & Sammy
"Never to be parted,
forever as one'
Private family service and committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 29 April 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020