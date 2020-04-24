|
|
|
REID On 20th April 2020, in hospital, after a short illness,
EDWARD ALLON (TED)
Loving husband of
Dorothy (deceased),
loving father and stepfather to Jane, Allon, David (deceased)
and Allan, loving grandfather
of Aaron and Danielle and
Great Grandfather to Tyler.
'Will be sadly missed by all'
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'Age UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020