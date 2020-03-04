Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Taylor

Notice Condolences

Edward Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Edward
(Eddie) Peacefully on 18th February 2020, Eddie aged 82 years of Barnoldswick
(formerly of Preston).

The beloved husband of the late Margaret and a much loved brother of Walter.
Eddie will be missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Barnoldswick Funeralcare, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick on
Monday 9th March at 10.30am followed by burial at Tarn Moor. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare. Tel 01282 813345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -