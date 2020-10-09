|
ALLEN Edwin Aged 92 Years
The dearly loved husband
of Margaret.
Rest in Peace
Thank you for the life we shared.
Thank you for the way you cared.
Thank you for loving me right
on to eternity.
Thank you for our daughter too.
Part of me and part of you.
I wouldn't change a single day.
And I am proud to say, I loved you then, I love you now, so I will carry on somehow, for I am sure as I can be, I will wait for you,
you'll wait for me.
Until we meet again.
Your loving wife Margaret
XXX
DEAR DAD IN HEAVEN
I thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought of you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too.
I think of you in silence,
And make no outward show.
For what it meant to lose you,
Only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
It's the heartache of losing you,
That will never go away.
In memory of my beautiful dad, your loving daughter Frances and husband Bill
XXX
TO OUR DEAR GRANDAD/POP
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be.
So he put his arms around you and whispered "come to me."
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
All our love your grandchildren, Yewan, Kelly and Victoria and your great grandchildren, William, Holly, Charlotte, Dexter, Darcy and Ethan
XXX
Private Funeral Service at
St Aidan's Church Bamber Bridge
on Monday 19th October 2020 followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Tender Nursing Care'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020