|
|
|
COMSTIVE On 8th October 2020
Peacefully at Cumloden Manor
Formerly of Coniston Drive
Eileen
Aged 95 Years
The beloved wife of
John (deceased),
loving mother of
Gerald and Christine,
mother in law of Marilyn and John,
dear grandma to David and Julie
and great grandma to Finlay.
'Reunited'
Private Funeral Service at Brownedge St Marys R.C. Church
on Friday 16th October
followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020