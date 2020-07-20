Home

Eileen Flitcroft Notice
FLITCROFT (nee Martin)
Eileen Peacefully at home on
11th July 2020 aged 85 years.
Devoted wife of the late Ronald, dearly loved mum of Iain and Anne-Marie, proud grandmother to Thomas, Elizabeth and Emily, loving sister to Richard, Olive, Muriel and Fred and aunt to Teresa, Sarah and Sophie, and dear friend to Toy, Dao and Jean.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private family funeral service at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Wednesday 29th July.
Donations can be made to FOMO (Friends of Mulanje Orphans)
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 20, 2020
