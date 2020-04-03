|
|
|
FOX (previously Nuttall) Peacefully on 26th March 2020
at St. Catherine's Hospice,
EILEEN
Aged 87 years.
Much loved mum of Margaret, Karen, Suzan (deceased),
Alan and David, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Night Mum
Due to coronavirus restrictions
a private family cremation will
take place on Tuesday 14th April
followed by a memorial service
at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'
Enquiries to:-
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020